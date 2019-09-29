Overview

Dr. Boyd Lumsden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Lumsden works at Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.