Dr. Boyd Helm, MD
Dr. Boyd Helm, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Brittany Office5231 BRITTANY DR, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-0933Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center- Donaldsonville Satellite Clinic214 Clinic Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Directions (225) 769-0933
Baton Rouge Cardiology Center - Donaldsonville (Memorial Dr.)301 Memorial Dr, Donaldsonville, LA 70346 Directions (225) 769-0933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Helm has been my cardiologist for some 19 years. He has treated me for bypass surgery and heart valve replacement. He is thorough with my checkups and I value what he advises me to do. He is a good christian man and I value that very much. He is My cardiologist and friend. Thank you Dr Helm.
About Dr. Boyd Helm, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1073514576
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Knoxville, TN
- Charity Hospital Of Louisiana
- Louisiana State University - New Orleans, LA
- Loyola University of New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
