Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD

Pulmonology
Overview

Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center

Dr. Hehn works at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
    1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 888-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchoscopy
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Treatment frequency



Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 17, 2020
    I've been a patient of his since 2012. He explains your condition, as well as how it should be treated. Dr. Hehn is an excellent physician, gets results, teaches broncoscopy.
    Marilyn Young — Apr 17, 2020
    About Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD

    • Pulmonology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134212129
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hehn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hehn works at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hehn’s profile.

    Dr. Hehn has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hehn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

