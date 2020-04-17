Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD
Overview
Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Sayre, PA. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Dr. Hehn works at
Locations
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital1 Guthrie Sq, Sayre, PA 18840 Directions (570) 888-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of his since 2012. He explains your condition, as well as how it should be treated. Dr. Hehn is an excellent physician, gets results, teaches broncoscopy.
About Dr. Boyd Hehn, MD
- Pulmonology
- English, Spanish
- 1134212129
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hehn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hehn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hehn works at
Dr. Hehn has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hehn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hehn speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.