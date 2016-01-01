Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM
Overview
Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
-
1
Ellsworth Foot and Ankle Clinic3130 S Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106 Directions (801) 253-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
About Dr. Boyd Andrews, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1720333792
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.