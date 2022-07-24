Overview

Dr. Bouyella Reddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Kurnool Med Coll, Sri Venkateswara and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East Rusholme Street, Hammond-Henry Hospital, Trinity Muscatine and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Reddy works at Cardiovascular Medicine PC in Moline, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.