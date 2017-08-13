Overview

Dr. Boules Salib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.



Dr. Salib works at First Serenity Hospice Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.