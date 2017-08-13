See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Boules Salib, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Boules Salib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Dr. Salib works at First Serenity Hospice Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    First Serenity Hospice Inc.
    10350 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025
    Mobile Medical Providers Inc.
    19634 Ventura Blvd Ste 321, Tarzana, CA 91356
    Geriatrics Office
    5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1002, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2017
    Dr. Salib has a gift that is not only rare in doctors but people in general, he is driven by his heart and medicine. He is brilliant and the kindness he showed me and the time he spent with me are some of the most poignant hours of my life. The area of practice he has chosen takes a very special person and doctor. One who understands other people and their feelings and the difficulty in navigating very complicated issues for families faced with end of life decisions. Truly remarkable!
    Karen Siteman in Marina Del Rey, CA — Aug 13, 2017
    About Dr. Boules Salib, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1437302692
    Education & Certifications

    • Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
    • University of Cairo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boules Salib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Salib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

