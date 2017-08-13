Dr. Boules Salib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boules Salib, MD
Overview
Dr. Boules Salib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
-
1
First Serenity Hospice Inc.10350 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 388-8788
-
2
Mobile Medical Providers Inc.19634 Ventura Blvd Ste 321, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions
-
3
Geriatrics Office5455 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1002, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (201) 312-5602
Hospital Affiliations
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salib has a gift that is not only rare in doctors but people in general, he is driven by his heart and medicine. He is brilliant and the kindness he showed me and the time he spent with me are some of the most poignant hours of my life. The area of practice he has chosen takes a very special person and doctor. One who understands other people and their feelings and the difficulty in navigating very complicated issues for families faced with end of life decisions. Truly remarkable!
About Dr. Boules Salib, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University MC SUNY Stony Brook
- University of Cairo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salib accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salib speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.