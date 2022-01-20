Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenoda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD
Overview
Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Assiut Faculty of Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 113, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Abington Plaza Medical Associates1380 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shenoda is extremely pleasant, caring, and thorough. He has helped me through some of the roughest times in my life when no other doctor could. He is a brilliant diagnostician, dedicated to finding answers and relief for his patients. He explains his reasoning behind all tests and medications that he orders and follows up. I have never met a doctor who goes above and beyond like he does for his patients. Exceptional physician! We need more providers like Dr.Shenoda in the healthcare system.
About Dr. Botros Shenoda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346778099
Education & Certifications
- Abington Memorial Health
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- University of Assiut Faculty of Science
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenoda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shenoda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shenoda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoda.
