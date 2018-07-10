Overview

Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.



Dr. Sedrak works at BOTHYNA F SEDRAK in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.