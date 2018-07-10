See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, CA
Pediatrics
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.

Dr. Sedrak works at BOTHYNA F SEDRAK in Lakewood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bothyna F Sedrak
    3650 South St Ste 209, Lakewood, CA 90712 (562) 634-1254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 10, 2018
    Amazing, flexible and attentive
    Keith in Lakewood , CA — Jul 10, 2018
    About Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1750472965
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bothyna Sedrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sedrak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

