Dr. Bothwell Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bothwell Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC1630 WOODBROOKE DR, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 912-6330
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 912-6330MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In August 2018, Dr. Lee performed my Surgery and it was nothing short of a miracle. Dr. Lee is among the finest Surgeons and Doctor, I've encountered in my Lifetime and I've worked in many Healthcare settings during my Healthcare Career. Beyond his pure surgical genius/skill, I most appreciated Dr. Lee's approach, demeanor, sincerity, and intellect. His Staff was capable, efficient and a great group of people. They all seemed pleased to work with him, which again is a testament to Dr. Lee. Delmarva is lucky to have him here!
About Dr. Bothwell Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1043320252
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
