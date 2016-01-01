Dr. Afolabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosede Afolabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bosede Afolabi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 121 Lagrande Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 622-4251
-
2
Cardiology Associates of Ocala PA2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Fl C2105 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Afolabi?
About Dr. Bosede Afolabi, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1134410988
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afolabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afolabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afolabi has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afolabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Afolabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afolabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afolabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afolabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.