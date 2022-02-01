Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Zucker works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore University HealthSystem9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 220, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 676-1333
-
2
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 676-1333
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 676-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zucker?
I am very favorably impressed by the expertise and the care of Dr. Zucker during the examination and the follow-ups.
About Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1255471140
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zucker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zucker works at
Dr. Zucker has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zucker speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.