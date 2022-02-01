See All Cardiologists in Morton Grove, IL
Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD

Cardiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Zucker works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 220, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 676-1333
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 4900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 676-1333
  3. 3
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9669 Kenton Ave Ste 206, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 676-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 01, 2022
    I am very favorably impressed by the expertise and the care of Dr. Zucker during the examination and the follow-ups.
    Abraham J. Rokach — Feb 01, 2022
    About Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Yiddish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255471140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boruch Zucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zucker has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

