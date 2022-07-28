Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghoorkhanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD
Overview
Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Locations
The Christ Hospital2123 Auburn Ave # 334, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-1640
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I usually am not one to leave reviews; however, I recently visited Dr. Ghoorkhanian and the experience was fantastic. He was very patient, through and listened to all of my concerns and questions. He was very caring and did not dismiss any concerns/questions. He proactively looked up prior test results from years ago and shared his thoughts with me. I never felt rushed during the visit nor did I feel like Dr. Ghoorkhanian was not 100% listening to me. I have been searching for a reliable PCP for years and have found him! I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851754709
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Ghoorkhanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghoorkhanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghoorkhanian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghoorkhanian.
