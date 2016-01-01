Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonakdarpour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, MD
Overview
Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tehran University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bonakdarpour works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Neurobehavior and Memory Clinic676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1310, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-9627
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 200, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Borna Bonakdarpour, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Arizona Medical Center
- Tehran University
- Neurology
