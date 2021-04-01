See All Plastic Surgeons in West Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Volshteyn works at Atlantic Surgical Associates in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Surgical Associates
    107 Monmouth Rd Ste 102, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 641-3350
  2. 2
    Atlantic Surgical Associates
    2 State Route 27 Ste 508, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 641-3350
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Age Spots
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Age Spots
Bedsores
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
About Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1033107669
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Volshteyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Volshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Volshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volshteyn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volshteyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volshteyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

