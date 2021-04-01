Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volshteyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Volshteyn works at
Locations
Atlantic Surgical Associates107 Monmouth Rd Ste 102, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 641-3350
Atlantic Surgical Associates2 State Route 27 Ste 508, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 641-3350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My six year old got a cut along his eyelid and corner of his eye playing frisbee. We saw Dr. Boris at PM Pediatrics who gave my son stitches. His bed side manner was perfect. His explanation and sense of humor really diffused the seriousness of the injury. My son didn't even move or react while the Dr. was putting the stiches in. We returned to his office to have the stitches removed. A week since having the stiches removed, there is no visible scar.
About Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Volshteyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volshteyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volshteyn speaks Russian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Volshteyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volshteyn.
