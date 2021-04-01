Overview

Dr. Boris Volshteyn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Monmouth Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Volshteyn works at Atlantic Surgical Associates in West Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

