Dr. Boris Velimirovich, MD
Dr. Boris Velimirovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.
Oconee Urology PC1217 N Columbia Dr, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-7516
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been a patient of Dr. Velimirovich since his arrival in Milledgeville ..I moved to Florida for 3 years and found out I had kidney cancer and because of an abdominal aortic aneurysm I was not a candidate for surgery on the kidney..Cryoablation was performed in Clearwater and we moved back to Georgia..Dr. V has worked with me since coming back to Georgia and works with my Oncologist and family doctor to help with my cancer and urological needs...He and his staff have treated me like family over the years and I recommend this office to anyone looking for urology care...
About Dr. Boris Velimirovich, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Czech
- Emory University
- Charles University 1st Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Velimirovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velimirovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velimirovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velimirovich has seen patients for Polyuria, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velimirovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velimirovich speaks Czech.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Velimirovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velimirovich.
