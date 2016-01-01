Overview

Dr. Boris Tsukerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Gauhati University / Silchar Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Tsukerman works at NYU Langone OB/GYN Associates - Midwood in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.