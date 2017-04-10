Overview

Dr. Boris Royak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Royak works at ARC Psychiatry in Beachwood, OH with other offices in Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.