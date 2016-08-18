Dr. Boris Ripa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Ripa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Stavropol State Medical Academy - M.D..
Locations
Friendly Pediatrics3099 Coney Island Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 891-3964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
I came to Dr. Ripa with child, who had bronchitis. He carefully observed him and put the correct diagnosis. He made sure to help my son as much as possible before sending us home. He followed up with calls with my son until he got better. I am very thankful for Dr. Ripa, he has saved me a lot time, by not sending me to the hospital pointlessly, like many other doctors have. He not only became our doctor, but also a friend that we can call anything time, in the case of an problem or emergency
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics - Maimonides Medical Center
- Stavropol State Medical Academy - M.D.
Dr. Ripa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripa works at
Dr. Ripa speaks Chinese and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.