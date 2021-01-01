Overview

Dr. Boris Reydel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Reydel works at Nj Physicians LLC in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Passaic, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.