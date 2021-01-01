Dr. Reydel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Reydel, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Reydel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R. and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Reydel works at
Locations
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (201) 939-8834
Amit Agarwal MD164 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 859-3700
- 3 2 Brighton Rd, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (908) 273-4300
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4255
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I don't believe the online reviews that state that Dr. Reydel does not have a good bedside manner or that he doesn't take an interest in the patient's healthcare. Anybody can write anything on line. If you are a person genuinely seeking information, you must read this...Dr. Reydel is one of the leading GI experts in the entire US. He studied under the physicians at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore who significantly advanced the science and treatment of GI conditions over the last 30 years. Dr. Reydel has a US patent on one of the most brilliant endoscopic medical instruments ever invented for GI use. During the clinical trials, gastroenterologists across America wrote reviews stating how easy his scope was to use and how effective the camera was illuminating the entire GI tract. To put it succinctly, "everyday people" like you and me have access to one of the most brilliant experienced gastroenterologists in NJ - Dr. Boris Reydel.
About Dr. Boris Reydel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- MOSCOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF R.S.F.S.R.
Frequently Asked Questions
