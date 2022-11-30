Dr. Boris Ratiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Ratiner, MD
Dr. Boris Ratiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Rheumatology Therapeutics18376 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4077
Rheumatology Therapeutics Medical Center18386 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was highly impressed with Rheumatology Therapeutics Medical Center's customer service and professionalism- from the staff to the Doctor. Everyone was friendly, and Dr. Boris gave me great advice about my everyday routine. He is truly the best.
About Dr. Boris Ratiner, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1821001496
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratiner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratiner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratiner has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ratiner speaks Armenian and Russian.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratiner.
