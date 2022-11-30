Overview

Dr. Boris Ratiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Ratiner works at Rheumatology Therapeutics in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.