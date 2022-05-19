See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Boris Porto, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Boris Porto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Porto works at Porto Boris MD in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Porto Boris MD
    4412 74th St Ste E102, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 771-1386

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 19, 2022
    i’m only 17 but i’ve been seeing him for 2-3 years now and he’s really great at keeping up with my meds and what i need and my appointments and everything so idk what’s up with all the 1 star reviews but from my experience he is the best.
    skylen — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Boris Porto, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1912017922
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University Of Dallas, Irving, Tx
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Porto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porto has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Porto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

