Dr. Boris Peysin, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Peysin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Peysin works at BORIS PEYSIN MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boris Peysin MD
    8100 Bay Pkwy Apt 1M, Brooklyn, NY 11214 (718) 234-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Maimonides Medical Center
  Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Chest Pain
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Obesity
Chest Pain
Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Obesity
Chest Pain
Fever
Check your insurance
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Nov 27, 2019
    Boris Peysin is my doctor for 14 years. Before I leaved just around the corner of this office. But then I moved to Long Beach, and didn't even want to switch to another doctor, because it to hard to find someone better then him. I would describe Dr. Peysin as The best doctor. He honestly, has all the qualities to be the best. Like Professionalism, Strong Work Ethic, high level of Knowledge, confidence and of course Humility. He is also great listeners, which is very important for me. He is very personable, trustworthy and empathetic to the concerns of their patients! And the staff is beyond professional and nice and patient. I recommended him to many of my friends and family members.
    Irina Shevchenko — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Boris Peysin, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hebrew and Russian
    NPI Number
    1215028956
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Peysin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peysin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peysin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peysin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Peysin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peysin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peysin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peysin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

