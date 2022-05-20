Dr. Boris Paskhover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paskhover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Paskhover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Paskhover, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
1
Neurological Institute90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 437-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy I was referred to Dr. Pashkover for my tonsillectomy & septoplasty. This was my first ever surgery and he made me feel super comfortable. I can finally breathe! Dr. Pashkover is very upbeat & definitely a people person. He answers any and all questions you may have before and after procedures, during post-op appointments, and makes everything very easy and straight forward to understand. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for an ENT Surgeon as he made this process a 10/10. Thank you so much Dr. Pashkover!
About Dr. Boris Paskhover, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952691834
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Medical Center (Connecticut)
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
