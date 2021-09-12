Overview

Dr. Boris Orkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Orkin works at Boris I Orkin MD PC in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.