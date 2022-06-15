Dr. Onate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Onate, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Onate, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Onate works at
Locations
Center For Living Well950 BACK STAGE LN, Orlando, FL 32830 Directions (407) 560-7022
Center for Living Well - Celebration1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 200, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 934-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve never had a primary care more knowledge and willing to go the extra mile. He explains things well, takes time to answer questions, thoroughly reviews reports and such from specialists. I trust him very much.
About Dr. Boris Onate, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437362761
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Onate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.