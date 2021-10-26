Overview

Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Medvedovsky works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bronx, NY and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.