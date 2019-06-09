Overview

Dr. Boris Mayzler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Mayzler works at Boris Mayzler MD DO LLC in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.