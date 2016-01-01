Overview

Dr. Boris Leheta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Leheta works at Michigan Neurology Institute-East, PC in Roseville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.