Overview

Dr. Boris Lazarev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Lazarev works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.