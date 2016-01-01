Dr. Larreta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Larreta, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Larreta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Foothill Cardiologycalifornia201 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Boris Larreta, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1891888327
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larreta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larreta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larreta has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larreta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larreta speaks Armenian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Larreta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larreta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larreta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larreta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.