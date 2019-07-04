Dr. Konnikow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Konnikow, MD
Dr. Boris Konnikow, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY.
B Konnikow Physician PC11020 71st Rd Ste 104, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3355
He is a 4 leaf clover. Genuine. Compassionate. Ultra intelligent. Unique. I am sad he is retiring.
Dr. Konnikow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Konnikow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Konnikow has seen patients for Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konnikow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Konnikow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konnikow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konnikow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konnikow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.