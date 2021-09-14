Overview

Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Komrovsky works at Strongsville Family Health Center in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Independence, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.