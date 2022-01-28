Overview

Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Klopukh works at Boris Klopukh, MD, FACS in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.