Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD

Urology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Klopukh works at Boris Klopukh, MD, FACS in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Boris Klopukh, MD, FACS
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 534-4747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • National Provider Network
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • One Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Prudential
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Health Network
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Great , caring Doctor that really cares about his patients. Will spend time with you to explain exactly what the problem is & how to treat it.
    Joe Apell — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003873183
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klopukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klopukh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klopukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Klopukh works at Boris Klopukh, MD, FACS in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Klopukh’s profile.

    Dr. Klopukh has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klopukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Klopukh speaks Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Klopukh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klopukh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klopukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klopukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

