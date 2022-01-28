Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klopukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Klopukh works at
Locations
1
Boris Klopukh, MD, FACS21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 104, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 534-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great , caring Doctor that really cares about his patients. Will spend time with you to explain exactly what the problem is & how to treat it.
About Dr. Boris Klopukh, MD
- Urology
- English, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1003873183
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klopukh works at
