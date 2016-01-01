See All Neurologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD

Neurology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Khamishon works at JOSEPH B REDDY MD in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Office
    6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2301, San Diego, CA 92120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sudoscan
Seizure Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Sudoscan

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1104922038
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Alameda Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamishon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khamishon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khamishon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khamishon works at JOSEPH B REDDY MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khamishon’s profile.

    Dr. Khamishon has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khamishon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khamishon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khamishon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khamishon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khamishon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

