Overview

Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Khamishon works at JOSEPH B REDDY MD in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.