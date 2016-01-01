Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khamishon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
San Diego Office6699 Alvarado Rd Ste 2301, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 582-2595
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Boris Khamishon, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1104922038
Education & Certifications
- Alameda Co Med Center
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
