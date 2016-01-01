Dr. Ioffe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO is a dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. Dr. Ioffe completed a residency at KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates of Parker County and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ioffe is board certified in Dermatology.
Dermatology Associates of Parker County912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 489-6789
Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-2332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Dermatology
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
How was your appointment with Dr. Ioffe?
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioffe.
