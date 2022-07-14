Dr. Boris Havkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Havkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Havkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Locations
Havkin Urology3021 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32934 Directions (321) 751-2707
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Havkin was much more than I expected! He was incredibly thorough and genuinely concerned about my health. I spent more than an hour there, and most of it was with Dr Havkin. He asked a lot of questions and spent time listening to my answers and story. He did not seem rushed and I felt very confident that I found 'the' doctor for me.
About Dr. Boris Havkin, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- CUNY, Brooklyn College, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Havkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Havkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Havkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Havkin has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Havkin speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
146 patients have reviewed Dr. Havkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havkin.
