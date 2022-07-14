See All Urologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Boris Havkin, MD

Urology
4.5 (146)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Boris Havkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Havkin works at HAVKIN UROLOGY in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Havkin Urology
    3021 W Eau Gallie Blvd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32934

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Jul 14, 2022
    Dr Havkin was much more than I expected! He was incredibly thorough and genuinely concerned about my health. I spent more than an hour there, and most of it was with Dr Havkin. He asked a lot of questions and spent time listening to my answers and story. He did not seem rushed and I felt very confident that I found 'the' doctor for me.
    W Coleman — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Boris Havkin, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    • 1609867696
    Education & Certifications

    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • CUNY, Brooklyn College, Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Havkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Havkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Havkin has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Havkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

