Dr. Boris Golosarsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Odessa Faculty Of Med and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Golosarsky works at Integrative Healthcare Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Merrimack, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.