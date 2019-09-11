See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Boris Gliner, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Gliner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Gliner works at Seyed Mirfenderski MD LLC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Warrensville Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seyed Mirfenderski MD LLC
    1440 Rockside Rd Ste 215, Cleveland, OH 44134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 751-9770
    Feminine Health Concerns Inc.
    20050 Harvard Ave Ste 300, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 751-9770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • South Pointe Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 11, 2019
    I have been a patient of doctor Gliner's for over 23 years he started treating me when I was in my mid 20's. He is kind and considerate and has a pleasant demeanor. His office staff is pleasant most of the time. I would recommend him to anyone he takes your concerns about your health very seriously and will send you to the right specialist if needed.
    About Dr. Boris Gliner, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982648507
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Gliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gliner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gliner.

