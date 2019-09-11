Overview

Dr. Boris Gliner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, South Pointe Hospital, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Gliner works at Seyed Mirfenderski MD LLC in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Warrensville Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.