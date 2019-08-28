Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabinskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They completed their residency with Family Practice Residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport PA
Dr. Gabinskiy works at
Locations
-
1
BNG Aesthetics Skin & Laser Center24 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 379-5529Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Medical Center
- UPMC Lock Haven
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabinskiy?
It was quck, painless and could not have been better. Everything was explained in detail and my MANY questions were answered.
About Dr. Boris Gabinskiy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1417925496
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice Residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center McKeesport PA
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabinskiy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabinskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gabinskiy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gabinskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabinskiy works at
Dr. Gabinskiy speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabinskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabinskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabinskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabinskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.