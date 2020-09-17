Dr. Boris Furman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Furman, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Boris Furman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
ABC Neurology95 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 851-5546
- Centrastate Medical Center
I highly recommend Dr. Furman. The comfort level in his office is a 10+ he is an extremely knowledgeable doctor And exhibits that well. I don’t plan on doctor visits in the future but if I have the need I will definitely go back to Dr. Furman.
About Dr. Boris Furman, DO
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
- Neurology
Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Furman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furman speaks Russian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
