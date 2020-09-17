Overview

Dr. Boris Furman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Furman works at ABC Neurology in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.