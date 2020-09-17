See All Neurologists in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Boris Furman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Furman works at ABC Neurology in Manalapan, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Neurology
    95 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 851-5546

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Furman. The comfort level in his office is a 10+ he is an extremely knowledgeable doctor And exhibits that well. I don’t plan on doctor visits in the future but if I have the need I will definitely go back to Dr. Furman.
    Shawn W — Sep 17, 2020
    About Dr. Boris Furman, DO

    • Neurology
    • English, Russian
    • 1164695011
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Furman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Furman has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Postherpetic Neuralgia and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.