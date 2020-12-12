Dr. Boris Dilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Dilman, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Dilman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Dilman works at
Locations
Northwest Eye Center720 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-3640
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience! Dr.Dilman was so wonderful ,was able to address my husband ' s issue and perform the procedure at the office . Office staff was so welcoming , great customer service! Thank you!
About Dr. Boris Dilman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilman works at
Dr. Dilman has seen patients for Blepharitis, Contusion of the Eyeball and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dilman speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilman.
