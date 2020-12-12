Overview

Dr. Boris Dilman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.



Dr. Dilman works at Northwest Eye Center in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Contusion of the Eyeball and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.