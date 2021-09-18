Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernobilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
1
Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-7889
2
Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am always impressed by NYU Langone doctors, but am especially glad to have been seen by Dr. Chernobilsky, who—in a matter of 5 minutes—resolved a nasal issue I have been dealing with for more than a decade. Really professional, terrific bedside manner, and his staff is very thoughtful and thorough. Kudos to NYU! Will be recommending him to friends.
About Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chernobilsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chernobilsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chernobilsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernobilsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernobilsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernobilsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernobilsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.