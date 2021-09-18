Overview

Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chernobilsky works at Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.