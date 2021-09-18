See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chernobilsky works at Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain
    240 E 38th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-7889
    Nyu Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health
    555 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 18, 2021
    I am always impressed by NYU Langone doctors, but am especially glad to have been seen by Dr. Chernobilsky, who—in a matter of 5 minutes—resolved a nasal issue I have been dealing with for more than a decade. Really professional, terrific bedside manner, and his staff is very thoughtful and thorough. Kudos to NYU! Will be recommending him to friends.
    Jane T — Sep 18, 2021
    About Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Chernobilsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernobilsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chernobilsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chernobilsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chernobilsky works at Center for the Study & Treatment of Pain in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chernobilsky’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chernobilsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chernobilsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chernobilsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chernobilsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

