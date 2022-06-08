Overview

Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Borodulin works at Core Spine & Wellness LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.