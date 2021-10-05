Overview

Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Bagdasarian works at Los Angeles Cancer Network in Glendale, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.