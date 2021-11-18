Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avezbakiyev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Queens Med Ctr&Mt Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Avezbakiyev works at
Locations
Brookdale Internal Medical Associates5205 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 240-5100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Brookdale Hospital Medical Center1 Brookdale Plz, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (347) 554-8150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
very good doctor! very caring, knowledgeable, and kind, highly recommend!
About Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Russian
- 1396794921
Education & Certifications
- Queens Med Ctr&Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Tashkent Med Inst
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avezbakiyev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avezbakiyev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avezbakiyev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avezbakiyev works at
Dr. Avezbakiyev has seen patients for Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avezbakiyev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Avezbakiyev speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Avezbakiyev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avezbakiyev.
