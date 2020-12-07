Overview

Dr. Boqing Chen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They completed their residency with U Med Dent Nj/Kesaler Inst Rehab



Dr. Chen works at Center for Advanced Pain Management & Rehabilitation in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ and Metuchen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.