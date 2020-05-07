Dr. Durham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booth Durham, MD
Overview
Dr. Booth Durham, MD is a Dermatologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Durham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology PC570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-8899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durham?
Dr. Booth Durham is a great dermatologist. My husband & I highly recommend this doctor for all dermatology issues. Professional, friendly, always takes the necessary time to carefully listen & clearly explain the course of treatment for our issues. The office waiting area is clean & comfortable. The front office staff & his medical assistants are the very best. We wouldn't think of seeing any other doctor for our dermatology issues. We are fortunate to have him as our physician.
About Dr. Booth Durham, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1740392075
Education & Certifications
- Skin-Cancer Unit/Temple
- Cooper Med Ctr
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham works at
Dr. Durham has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.