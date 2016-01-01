Dr. Bonny Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonny Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonny Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
Austin Rehabilitation Specialists - North IH-33000 N Interstate 35 Ste 660, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-5065
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bonny Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316326366
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
