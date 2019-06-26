See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dermatology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Zonas works at BONNIE ZONAS MD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326159351
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mo Columbia School Med
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zonas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zonas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zonas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.