Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Dr. Zonas works at
Locations
Maria T Vargas MD680 2nd Ave N Ste 301, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zonas?
I've lived in Naples for 46 years and had my first skin cancer removed in 1980 by Dr. Schutt, now deceased. I've seen six dermatologists over the years and found Dr. Bonnie top-notch. She is thorough and by seeing her regularly (twice a year for the past 10 years), I have been kept in good health. I'm impressed by her academic credentials as well, Phi Beta onward.
About Dr. Bonnie Zonas, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326159351
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zonas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zonas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zonas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zonas works at
Dr. Zonas has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zonas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zonas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.