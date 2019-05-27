Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Wright, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Wright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Penndel Mental Health Center1517 Durham Rd, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 752-1541
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i haven't seen dr wright in yrs but going to try to see her again best dr ever !
About Dr. Bonnie Wright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528276805
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.